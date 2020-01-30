Go Postal brings self-serve lockers to the capital

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Go Postal has launched self-serve lockers that will allow customers to pick up packages without waiting in line.

The first of its kind in The Bahamas, the lock boxes will only be available at its Head Office location on Montgomery St.

“With a focus on convenience, Go Postal’s customers are able to shop and pay for their items online, then choose which lockers their items should be delivered to,” read a recent press statement.

“Access to lockers is granted only by customers entering the code provided by text or email once they have chosen their locker. This post office style delivery system allows customers to retrieve their packages outside of regular business hours.”

The company plans to expand lockers throughout New Providence and other islands as it aims to modernize the country’s freight forwarding industry.

Sunrise Communications has partnered with Go Postal to keep packages safe, with each locker equipped with anti-tampering software and built in Wi-Fi, the release noted.

“We have already committed to partnering with five businesses to add locker within their storefront,” said Tomonique Butterfield, Manager of Bahamas Operations.

“We are able to reach more areas in New Providence and soon other islands with these partnerships. The lockers are a perfect addition to gas stations, convenience stores and similar locations that are easily accessible to customers. We remain open to accommodating more business partners throughout the country.”

Go Postal anticipates it will continue to add new partners, and new lockers to accommodate more businesses throughout the islands of The Bahamas.

Interested partners should send an email request to partner@gopostal.co for more information.