Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Glover-Rolle defends Speaker’s upholding of House Rules

0
SHARES
11
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Golden Gates Member of Parliament, Pia Glover-Rolle, emphasized that “Parliament is governed by rule,” in response to the chaos that unfolded in the House of Assembly on Wednesday following the announcement of Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander’s resignation.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard requested to speak following the announcement but was denied by House Speaker Patricia Deveaux, who indicated that she would consider his request later in the agenda.

The opposition has claimed to have been blocked from speaking on several occasions by Deveaux. On Wednesday after a back and forth between Pintard and Deveaux, St. Barnabas MP and Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright took the mace, which represents the authority of the speaker, and threw it out of the window.

Glover-Rolle affirmed that Speaker Deveaux was within her rights to manage the proceedings as she saw fit, reiterating the importance of maintaining order in Parliament.

She also stressed the importance of demonstrating good leadership.

Polls

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander's national address on the recent US indictment of Bahamians was....

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander's national address on the recent US indictment of Bahamians was....

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture