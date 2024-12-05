Glover-Rolle defends Speaker’s upholding of House Rules

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Golden Gates Member of Parliament, Pia Glover-Rolle, emphasized that “Parliament is governed by rule,” in response to the chaos that unfolded in the House of Assembly on Wednesday following the announcement of Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander’s resignation.

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard requested to speak following the announcement but was denied by House Speaker Patricia Deveaux, who indicated that she would consider his request later in the agenda.

The opposition has claimed to have been blocked from speaking on several occasions by Deveaux. On Wednesday after a back and forth between Pintard and Deveaux, St. Barnabas MP and Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright took the mace, which represents the authority of the speaker, and threw it out of the window.

Glover-Rolle affirmed that Speaker Deveaux was within her rights to manage the proceedings as she saw fit, reiterating the importance of maintaining order in Parliament.

She also stressed the importance of demonstrating good leadership.