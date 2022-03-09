GET YOUR POCKET CHANGE READY: Public transportation fees could go up this summer

MOH to advise public transportation of changes in capacity protocols by end of week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Transport JoBeth Coleby-Davis yesterday said the government will revisit a discussion in the summer over whether it will allow an increase in the cost of public bus fare.

Coleby-Davis’ comments come as bus and taxi drivers raise concern over the rising cost of gas amidst economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, global inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Gas prices on New Providence are currently well over $5 a gallon, with growing speculation prices could reach $6 and perhaps climb as high as $8.

The price of crude oil has reached over $110 per barrel.

Speaking to reporters at Cabinet on the matter, the minister indicated that she has had prior meetings with ground transportation operators and they have previously raised those concerns.

“They’ve taken a big hit to their businesses, and so spoke about a potential increase or the allowance for them to increase the fees,” she said.

Coleby-Davis noted that Cabinet discussed the matter nearly three months ago and agreed that they would reconsider it in the summer

“We were just opening the economy and we wanted to see how revenue flows, get persons to have back-to-work and then have a thought of whether it would be done,” she said.

Coleby-Davis said the Ministry of Health is expected to give those operators some information about capacity by the end of the week

Buses and taxis were shuttered throughout the pandemic when the government decided to take drastic measures to mitigate local spread of COVID-19.

When they were allowed to operate, buses were only permitted to service 50 percent of their capacity.

Bus operators had previously called on the government to increase the current $1.25 bus fare to $2.00 to help offset the reduction in passenger capacity and increased costs.

However, no action was ever taken on the issue.

In a recent interview with Eyewitness News, ground transportation operators said they are “very concerned” their operations will suffer a more tremendous financial blow now that gas prices are on the rise globally.