GET A BIGGER TABLE: Women United founder says more participation needed on gender-based law reform forum

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prodesta Moore, the founder of Women United and a participant in the recent Gender Based Violence Discriminatory Law Review Forum said while the three-day event was a “good start”, the participation was not wide enough capture the input on those who could be affected by recommended changes.

Moore said in some instances there were participants who did not fully understand the laws they were tasked with reviewing.

“I think it should have been more stakeholders,” she told Eyewitness News.

“The right people were not there at the table and that’s why you’re going to have recommendations that are going to be skewed or it’s not going to represent the masses from my observation.

“So, people who were there were okay, but they needed more people, more NGOs should have been there, more stakeholders; even people from the police department; people who work with some of the issues that are happening — like they talked about the Fisheries Bill.

“Having the right stakeholders there to be able to make some of the recommendations, I think was missing, was lacking.

“But I think it was a good start and I think they need to continue having the conversations and they need to take it further.

“You can’t just make decisions here.

“We had a forum talking about rural women. What happened to the people in the Family Islands?

“The rural women [who] are impacted by the decisions we are going to make recommendations.. for them. So, I think… it lacks buy-in from the people who are going to be impacted by the decisions that are going to be made.”

Moore said she hopes recommendations are not made until there is further consultation with the right groups.

Participants in the Forum held last month recommended the decriminalization of marital rape, agreed that the Domestic Violence (Protection Orders) Act be amended to include the definition of a partner to include same-sex relationships; legalization of abortion, decriminalization of sex work and more funding provided to NGOs that work with sex workers.

On the issue of marital rape, participants, which include attorneys, advocacy groups and others, agreed that whether the language used is marital rape or aggravated sexual assault by a spouse, rape is still rape, and both men and women can be a victim of it.

It was agreed that false accusations should be penalized; supportive services for victims is critical; and the penalty should depend on the level of severity.

In addition to marital rape, the forum also dealt with sex work, abortions, and same-sex partnerships.

At current, the Domestic Violence Act defines a partner as a part of a common law relationship between a man and a woman, who have either lived with are living with each other in the same home as if husband and wife.

It was agreed that the Sexual Offences Act be changed so that soliciting for immoral purposes is removed, among other laws the restriction living on or with someone who earns a living via prostitution.

The forum participants also agreed the word prostitute should be replaced with ‘sex worker’, which is more in line with global standards where sex work is either decriminalized or legal.

Meanwhile, Moore suggested that some of the impetus for dealing with such a wide spectrum of gender equality issues was due to certain upcoming international conventions and meetings.

“I feel in my heart that’s what it really was; trying to make sure [we tick off] the checklist,” she said.

“We’re in the month of March where they have the CEDAW convention up.

“Reports have to be submitted so now we have to do something really quick, so that’s why it doesn’t give you time enough to plan to get the right people. I’m sick and tired of them doing this — last minute.”