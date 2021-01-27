GB teacher charged with indecent assault

Reynold Christopher Robinson (center) is escorted into court on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (STILL FROM TOTAL MEDIA BAHAMAS VIDEO)

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — A 63-year-old teacher has been charged with indecent assault of female students at a Grand Bahama high school.

Reynold Christopher Robinson, of #3 Creswell Drive, was today arraigned before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbie Ferguson in Magistrate‘s Court for indecent assault.

Robinson pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted cash bail in the amount of $3,500.

He is required to wear an ankle monitoring device and sign into the Central Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The matter was adjourned for trial on March 17.

Robinson was represented by attorney Brian Hanna.

