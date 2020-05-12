GB shooting leaves woman dead, and man injured

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS — A woman was killed and another man injured during a shooting in Grand Bahama today, according to police.

The incident took place shortly after 3pm.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots in the area of Limewood Lane found a man with gunshot injuries.

He was in critical condition in the Rand Memorial Hospital.

A woman, whose identity was not released, was found dead in a blue vehicle, police said.

She had several gunshot wounds.

The motivation behind the killing remains unclear.

Police said they were following significant leads in the matter.

Authorities also appealed for anyone with information to contact them.