GB Shipyard terminates 67 workers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Labour minister Dion Foulkes has confirmed the termination of 67 workers at the Grand Bahama Shipyard Limited.

Foulkes said the company cited a downturn in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the cruise industry, and the loss of two of its docks – one most recently during Hurricane Dorian last year.

“They are fighting the downturn in business because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Foulkes told Eyewitness News.

“They get a lot of business from the cruise industry and there has been a drastic decline in visitors. They have also cited the situation with their docks. Prior to Hurricane Dorian, they lost one of their docks and during Hurricane Dorian they lost another dock. So there has been a drastic decrease in their business.”

Foulkes continued: “This is very unfortunate for Grand Bahama, as you know Grand Bahama is still reeling form the effects of Hurricane Dorian and also from the shutdown and the lockdown due to the pandemic.

“The government is doing everything to make it possible for workers to benefit from the National Insurance fund so that workers can still have sufficient funds to take care of their families.

He added: “So we are doing all that we can to provide some type of support to unemployed persons especially in Grand Bahama and Abaco.”