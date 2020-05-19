GB Real Estate firm calls on PM to reconsider sector closure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Churchill and Jones Real Estate president Trevor Johnson yesterday urged the prime minister to revisit the circumstances related to the continued closure of the real estate industry.

The firm is headquartered on Grand Bahama with national and international connections.

Johnson, son of the late Hilary Jones, a woman who pioneered a career path in real estate for Bahamians on Grand Bahama, issued a statement on Monday.

It read: “While we at Churchill and Jones Real Estate Ltd support the Prime Minister’s efforts to guard public health and the safety of our citizens and residents, we are hoping that he takes a keener look at the real estate business during this pandemic.

“The safety measures to execute will equal and in most cases exceed what is being required by the operating curbside operations. Further, with yet another hurricane season approaching, many persons remain displaced as a result of Dorian and they continue to search for a place to rent and stay.

The statement continued: “Pending sales from buyers and sellers abroad and home are now delayed and literally hundreds of Bahamians associated with real estate are faced with no income to cover their bills and maintain their livelihood.

“The real estate business is an essential component to have people secure a place to live and to boost our local and national economy. I humbly call on the Prime Minister to revisit his position and the five Grand Bahama members of parliament to lend a voice to our plight.”