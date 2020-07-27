GB police arrest 20 people for curfew violations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Grand Bahama officers arrested 20 people who were found in violation of the emergency orders last week.

According to Superintendent Terecita Pinder, the arrests were made between July 20 and 26.

Three men were arrested in the Eight Mile Rock area after being found in breach of the act by officers.

One of the men was found selling alcoholic beverages from his residence.

Officers also arrested four men, two of whom were found operating a barber shop during the lockdown.

A third was arrested for drug possession after being found on the streets.

On Sunday, Pinder said a man was arrested for breach of the emergency order act shortly before 11am.

“When he was seen on the streets driving a vehicle by officers on patrol, he upon seeing the officers then fled in the vehicle at a high rate of speed where he lost control and crashed into bushes in the area of Midshipman Road,” Pinder said.

“The driver of the vehicle was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was seen by doctor. His injuries were not life threatening. He was warned of prosecution and will be arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court. The vehicle received extensive damage.”