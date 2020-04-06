GB first COVID-19 death was an “entrepreneur, political activist and civic leader”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – As confirmed cases of the coronavirus continued to climb over the weekend, Grand Bahama recorded it’s first COVID-19 related death.

Clarence Bartlett, 80, tested positive for the virus on April 2 and died two days later.

Eyewitness News understands Bartlett was admitted to hospital after having a stroke.

He was a resident of Eight Mile Rock and a Progressive Liberal Party stalwart.

In a statement on his passing, PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis memorialised Bartlett has an entrepreneur, political activist and civic leader in his community.

“I had the pleasure of knowing and working closely with Clarence during my practice of law in Grand Bahama during the 1970’s,” Davis said.

“His fierce defense of the progressive movement coupled with his love for and commitment to the growth and development of Eight Mile Rock left an indelible impression on me.

“Clarence was a proud Pindling PLP who used his resources to advance the cause of the party.”

Davis further thanked the long-time party supporter for his “selfless service” to the organization, including the mentoring of a generation of PLP’s on Grand Bahama.

“Clarence ran a good race; he did not faint and has now gone on to receive his eternal and just reward,” he added.

“He will be sorely missed.”

As of yesterday, there were 29 confirmed cases in the country – 23 confirmed cases in New Providence, five in Grand Bahama, and one from Bimini.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis ordered a complete shutdown of the country this weekend – the latest in sweeping measures to fight local spread of the virus, including a 24-hour curfew, border shutdown and social distancing protocols.