GB featured in Caribbean Journal articles

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS — Grand Bahama was recently listed as one of the “21 Best Caribbean Islands to Visit in 2021” on a leading Caribbean News website, Caribbean Journal, the Office of the Prime Minister Grand Bahama announced yesterday.

“In describing Grand Bahama, the article appeals to a variety of travelers, whether they are seeking the relaxation of boating in West End or more livelihood in the city of Freeport, noting that the island has several luxury accommodations for visitors,” a statement on the achievement read.

“A separate article in Caribbean Journal also highlighted the recently launched Bahamas Extended Access Travel Stay (BEATS) visa, created to allow visitors to live and work remotely in The Bahamas for up to one year.”

Grand Bahama’s “proximity to North America, warm and comfortable climate and excellent infrastructure for connectivity” were praised in the article as making it “the perfect place for the digital nomad or remote worker” who could take advantage of the BEATS program.

“As an extra appeal to travelers looking for a getaway, hoteliers, villas and other properties on the island have launched special rates and programs to accommodate BEATS visa holders as well as vacationers interested in a longer stay,” the statement continued.

“The Office of the Prime Minister Grand Bahama is pleased to note that despite challenges, Grand Bahama Island is still being featured and favored, which speaks to the indomitable spirit of Grand Bahamians.”