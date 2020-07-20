GB court complex closed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Garnet Levarity Justice Centre has been temporarily closed based on advice from health officials.

The move was announced in a press statement from the Office of the Judiciary yesterday.

“The public is informed that based on advice from the Ministry of Health to the Office of the Judiciary, the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre in Freeport, Grand Bahama is temporarily closed as of 20 July, 2020.

“This action is taken out of an abundance of caution pending the completion of ongoing investigations by health officials. Further information will be made available as soon as the investigation is concluded.”