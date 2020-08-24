GB business community tells PM: No more lockdowns

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government has been warned that it will receive serious ‘push back’ from the Grand Bahama business community if additional lockdowns are imposed on the island.

Darren Cooper, a Grand Bahama resident and businessman told Eyewitness News that 184 business persons attended a Zoom meeting on Saturday to voice their concerns.

Those concerns have been outlined in a letter to Minnis, the competent authority, warning of the community’s dire position.

The letter warned that any further lockdowns would take the business community to an “insolvent position”.

“The Chamber of Commerce did their thing but we are not Chamber members and we decided to come together ourselves, some 184 business owners on Grand Bahama. Pending the announcement or address by the Prime Minister we will know what course of action to take,” said Cooper.

If additional lockdowns are imposed, Cooper said businesses intend to descend on the Office of the Prime Minister on Grand Bahama and demand the island’s economy be reopened with a clear plan forward; or that the government provide concession cheques to cover their mounting expenses.

“We cannot continue to remain locked down,” he said.

“All the restaurants are closed, as well as the beauticians, barbers, nail salons, bars and liquor stores. There are hundreds of families being impacted.

“National Insurance is unable to keep up. People have mortgages to pay, many can’t take on any additional loans and while the utility companies may not be disconnecting the bills are mounting. We have a mountain of issues to deal with,” said Cooper.

Cooper noted that many companies have put in the necessary safety protocols and should be allowed to continue to operate.

“The government has given us no choice but to look at taking some sort of action. If the Prime Minister locks Grand Bahama down again there will be serious push back from the business community. If they want to send the police to arrest us, know that we have 20 plus lawyers who are with us on this.

“We are hurting, Grand Bahama is hurting and has been hurting for a long time,” said Cooper.