GB ADMINISTRATOR: Weather system brought flooding, highlights need to ready shelters

Three hurricane shelters activated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A severe weather system caused flooding in Grand Bahama on Saturday and highlighted weaknesses in the island’s preparation for a major hurricane, according to an administrator on the island.

Ricardo Ferguson, the administrator for West End Grand Bahama, said there were no reports of emergencies as the system drenched the island with heavy rainfall. However, he said several people, including a family of six, sought refuge in the shelters opened amid a tropical storm warning.

“There was a lot of flooding,” Ferguson told Eyewitness News.

“We had homes that had leaks, that had persons requiring assistance with tarps for water getting in. There was some areas where the drainage was good but due to heavy downfall there were issues. There were some issues where drainage needed to be cleared.

“That’s something we will look at when this is all clear and we do our evaluation of what needs to be done. Unfortunately, this storm came at this time but it allowed us to see what our strengths and weakness are.”

Ferguson said not all shelters are ready in Grand Bahama.

“As we discovered there is still a lot to be done to be ready for a major hurricane,” he said.

“Flooding represents a huge challenge. And then shelters, we have to get these shelters up and running properly. Time has passed for assessments of shelter. If they need repairs we need to get them repaired and ready for occupancy. Eight Mile Rock or the western district only having two shelters available today was not kosher. We need to look and get the shelters ready to be activated.”

Minister of Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey said in a statement that the Grand Bahama Power Company reported outages throughout the island.

“With the heavy rains, strong tropical storm-force winds, localized flooding, three hurricane shelters on the island were activated, the Grand Bahama Airport was closed earlier today reopening Sunday, June 5, after inspection and assessments are complete,” Moxey said.

“Wind gusts have been reported of 35-45 knots and at present, the system is located about 90 miles north of West End, Grand Bahama,” she said in a statement released shortly before 9pm.”

Joseph Ferguson, the senior island administrator on Grand Bahama who is responsible for Freeport, said the city, with its adequate drainage system, had little flooding.

“The water was able to recede quickly,” he said.

“No major incident occurred during the event today. The shelters were activated but as far as I know no one has used it in Freeport. Some people asked for tarps. We asked residents to keep off the streets until the cyclone passed. All in and all everything went well in Grand Bahama with regards to the cyclone.”