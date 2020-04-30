Gas stations operations extended to 5 pm

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government has amended the Emergency Powers COVID-19 Order to extend the operations of gas stations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The previous order restricted the operations past 1 p.m.

The extension of the time comes as the government opens up more businesses during the 24-hour-curfew.

Last week, the prime minister announced that hardware, lumber, plumbing, electrical stores, auto part stores, hardware and homes and plant nurseries would also be included as essential services, and open to the public throughout the week.

Landscaping and property maintenance were also beginning to operate.

The government’s expanded list of essential services include electronic and technical services; farming; horticulture; agriculture; and fisheries resource; legal services; property management and maintenance; and car rentals.

Other essential workers and businesses include, groceries and non-alcoholic beverages delivery service; business to business suppliers of cleaning chemicals; janitorial services pool maintenance funeral homes and cemeteries; fabric stores; manufacturers of hygienic, surgical or face masks; industrial manufacturers; non-profits, churches, civic organizations, religious administration, diplomatic cooperation, security services, financial services, private patient care and judicial services.

On Monday, the government passed a resolution to extend the state of emergency and emergency orders to May 30.