Gardiner sets new national record; Miller-Uibo wins 200/400 double

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Two of the country’s premier track and field athletes had impressive showings in their respective season debuts in the United States this weekend.

International Association of Athletic Federation (IAAF) World Champion Steven Gardiner set a new Bahamian national record of 31.83 seconds in the men’s 300 meters (m) in a first place finish, while Shaunae Miller-Uibo was the only Caribbean athlete to pick up wins at the Showdown Otown meet in Claremont, Florida on Saturday. She took the 400 meters (m) in 50.52s before clocking an excellent 22.61s to win the 200m.