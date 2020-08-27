Fusion Superplex aiming to “come back with a bang”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Fusion Superplex executives said yesterday the popular multi-million dollar entertainment plans to “come back with a bang”, though for now it remains in a “holding pattern” as it is among several businesses still prohibited from reopening next week.

The entertainment facility which employs some 350 persons has been shuttered since mid-March due to the pandemic and despite suffering significant financial loss is eyeing the resumption of operations as soon as allowed.

Nickolette Elden, chief marketing officer Fusion Superplex, said: “We don’t have an opening date right now. We had hoped to reopen by the end of July and that didn’t happen. We plan to reopen as soon as we are given the permission to do so. My fingers are crossed for September. A lot also depends on the Hollywood studios and their calendar because they have had to push back a lot of their productions.”

Elden said the company continues to carry out work ‘behind the scenes’ to ensure that the venue is safe and secure once patrons are allowed to return.

“We are doing things behind the scenes to make sure that our facilities is safe and secure,” she continued.

“Right before we closed we were able to exercise social distancing in the theaters and we are going to continue with our social distancing model. We are going to be COVID safe with our new safety protocols. We are excited to reintroduce ourselves to the market.”

Elden said: “We also have some new and improved offerings that we will bring to market. Right now we are finalizing our marketing strategy. We are looking to come back with a bang. We want to get our staff back to work so they can provide for their families and provide an improved product our fans will appreciate.

“People are excited over the prospect of our reopening after being locked down for so long. We’re still in a holding pattern and rightly so. You could imagine if we open our doors people are going to flock because they have been restricted for so long.”