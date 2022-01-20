FUNDING INNOVATION: Bahamas Development Bank to offer series of grants starting with orange economy

Limited number of orange economy professionals will receive MacBook Pro courtesy of BDB

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Development Bank (BDB) is offering a series of grants aimed at supporting innovation in the colorful economies.

The first of these offerings falls under the umbrella of the orange or creative economy, which covers arts and heritage, cultural industries, digital media and technology, among other areas.

The $70,000 Technology Micro-Grant Program will equip videographers, musicians, photographers and other artists with technology to improve the quality of their productions.

These grants are aimed at individuals who have demonstrated talent and experience in the creative field of their specialization but have had challenges in acquiring professional computing equipment.

BDB will provide MacBook Pros to a limited number of professionals who clearly articulate the benefit the device will have on their craft and show a plan for expanding their market penetration.

According to Ashley Outten, BDB’s financial controller: “It is the bank’s view that the Bahamian orange economy is ripe with opportunity, so we are interested in directing more investment toward creatives.

“Young people, in particular, can benefit from this grant which looks to scale up artists with potential.”

Globally, the demand for creative goods and services is rapidly growing. The Bahamas has a unique cultural experience that can contribute to building a sustainable, inclusive and equitable future for all.

The BDB said it is committed to enhancing support for Bahamian entrepreneurs and artisans of every size through targeted investments within this sphere.

Interested candidates are invited to visit the bank’s social media pages or website at www.bdb.gov.bs for more information regarding the application process and requirements.

Applications for the grant call remain open until Monday, February 14, 2022.