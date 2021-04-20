FULLY RECOVERED: Commodore King says small function unlikely source of COVID exposure

RBDF commodore expected to return to duty this week



Commodore and several personal, security and administrative staff contracted COVID-19

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Commodore Dr Raymond King has fully recovered from the coronavirus and is expected to return to active duty later this week.

Speaking with Eyewitness News, King said: “I’m fully recovered and will likely return to duty later this week. [I] offer thanks and praise to the almighty for restoring, protecting and keeping my family and I during the health crisis.

“Additionally, I am forever grateful for the prayers, encouragement and overflowing love and support from family, friends and associates; church membership; officers and marines from all ranks and rates; former schoolmates; colleagues throughout the public service; and community members, among others.”

King was in quarantine after being exposed to the virus earlier this month.

In a statement on April 4, the Cabinet Office said the commodore was experiencing mild symptoms.

Asked about claims of a large function at his home, the commodore advised that a “small function” was held on the exterior of his home, where members of his personal staff stopped briefly for grilled food between 3pm and 6pm on Good Friday.

He said the total number of attendees was 20.

“A few members of my personal, security and administrative staff were unfortunately also exposed,” King advised.

“The fallacy of a perceived office bubble having worked closely together negates the fact that each of us return to our respective homes amongst family members who themselves are a part of their own social networks.

“However, additional and enhanced measures will be implemented to protect and safeguard all and extended families.”

However, the commodore noted that considering the points of exposure is difficult given the two-week gestation period and the commitments of his office with a number of meetings, briefings, ceremonies and courtesy.

He said some of these, for example, were held with internal and external stakeholders during that period, but health protocols were adhered to during each instance.

He said he and the officers and personal staff experienced mild symptoms at the small function, and two weeks prior placed them onboard the HMBS Coral Harbour at a commendation and award ceremony.

As it relates to his return to office, King said the organization has a robust medical vetting process whereby all exposures require members to obtain a negative PCR test result before being permitted back into the workplace.

“Hence, I look forward to a successful medical vetting and return to office to continue the accomplishment of our mandate of protecting our borders,” he said.

King was the first RBDF personnel to receive the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on March 22 — around two weeks before he contracted the virus.

He encouraged officers and marines to “make the right decision” and get the vaccine.

The government has maintained vaccination is voluntary.

The commodore previously told Eyewitness News that, as a military organization, the defense force was considering making the vaccine mandatory for its marines given the nature of its operations and the exposure marines face as a result of their duties.

In King’s absence, Deputy Commander Captain Shonedel Pinder has managed defense force operations.