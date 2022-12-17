FTX UPDATE: SBF to drop extradition fight, sources say

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will appear in court on Monday for a hearing to reverse his decision to fight extradition to the United States, Eyewitness News can confirm.

Bankman-Fried has spent less than one week at The Bahamas Department of Correctional Services after he was deemed a flight risk and denied bail last Tuesday.

He filed a new application for bail before the Supreme Court, which is set to be heard before the Supreme Court on January 17, 2023.

At the time, Bankman-Fried advised that he intended to fight extradition to the United States where he faces widespread charges of defrauding investors in FTX.

Sources close to the matter said the government intends to put up a strong fight to ensure that matters related to FTX are ventilated in this jurisdiction, adding that the reputational attacks on The Bahamas have more to do with the United States wanting this matter to play out on U.S. soil.