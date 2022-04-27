FRESH VOICE: Young Bahamian presents insights on digital transformation in Health at GB conference

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Management support and continued maintenance are essential drivers of generating social value from digitalization and making it sustainable long term, according to Phylicia Babb, the project coordinator and communication strategist at ONWRD Advisors Ltd.

Babb conducted a study on the Bahamian healthcare system and discussed findings on the value of digitalization in the healthcare sector as a participant in the recent University of The Bahamas North Third Biennial Sustainable Grand Bahama Conference.

The Sustainable Grand Bahama conference brings together international and local experts, and public, private, and civic leaders to discuss issues related to the sustainable development of Grand Bahama. The focus of the conference was to explore diversification and adaptation as mechanisms to secure a sustainable economic future for present and future generations under the theme ‘Diversifying and Expanding our Economy’.