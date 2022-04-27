FRESH VOICE: Young Bahamian presents insights on digital transformation in Health at GB conference

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Management support and continued maintenance are essential drivers of generating social value from digitalization and making it sustainable long term, according to Phylicia Babb, the project coordinator and communication strategist at ONWRD Advisors Ltd.
Babb conducted a study on the Bahamian healthcare system and discussed findings on the value of digitalization in the healthcare sector as a participant in the recent University of The Bahamas North Third Biennial Sustainable Grand Bahama Conference.
The Sustainable Grand Bahama conference brings together international and local experts, and public, private, and civic leaders to discuss issues related to the sustainable development of Grand Bahama. The focus of the conference was to explore diversification and adaptation as mechanisms to secure a sustainable economic future for present and future generations under the theme ‘Diversifying and Expanding our Economy’.
Babb is a qualified project manager with a specialization in digital transformation, and holds a Master’s Degree in Digital Project Management and Consulting from ESCP Business School in Madrid, Spain. She was the youngest member of an all-female panel, addressing the topic of public sector support for technological innovation.
Her presentation identified four major resolutions provided by incorporating digital tools: increased interconnectivity, increased effective communication, maximization of capacity, and improved primary healthcare and management through the use of data.
Babb also explained that management support and continued maintenance constitute two essential drivers of social value generation from digitalization and its long-term sustainability.
“As a young Bahamian, I am proud to see UB-North engaging stakeholders and creating a space for public and private sectors to collaborate and share innovative ways to proactively advance the country,” said Babb.
“At the center of this advancement is digital transformation, which has the potential to position The Bahamas in industries beyond tourism, provide new investment opportunities, develop a sustainable economy and realize a positive social impact.”