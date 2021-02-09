Free Town rematch: D’Aguilar vs Munroe

Free Town MP says he’ll win again

Munroe says only God knows the future

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Free Town incumbent Dioniso D’Aguilar will once again go head-to-head against prominent attorney Wayne Munroe, QC, to defend his parliamentary seat in the upcoming general election.

D’Aguilar has insisted that he will defeat Munroe for a second time.

However, Munroe has warned the sitting MP not to count his chickens before they hatch.

Both the Free National Movement (FNM) and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) announced their first set of candidates last week.

Munroe told Eyewitness News he was pleased to receive the PLP’s nod to contest the seat.

Asked about the current MP’s proclamation that he will once again claim the win, Munroe said: “The grace of God permits you to live, so I don’t think you should be forecasting things unless you are God.

“I don’t claim to be God. God’s willing, I’ll contest the election and, with his grace and help, I will succeed.”

Munroe joined the PLP in 2015 after running for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) party in the 2012 election.

He was ratified as the PLP’s candidate for Free Town, formerly Montagu, just months before the 2017 election, following a contentious constituency battle with former PLP Senator Frank Smith.

When asked what voters can expect differently from when he offered himself in the last election, Munroe said he hopes to present his platform to the people of Free Town at the appropriate time.

He insisted, however, that he is prepared to debate the sitting MP on any issue.

“I think every politician should be prepared to debate if the citizen requests it. That is now standard in most jurisdictions.”

Meanwhile, D’Aguilar said the FNM remains the best party to run the country.

“The Free National Movement’s agenda obviously has been somewhat distracted by Dorian and by the coronavirus pandemic,” he said in a recent interview.

“We are seeking an opportunity to complete our agenda.

“We have done a lot in tourism. We had record arrivals.

“We were obviously excellent stewards of the tourism sector and with regard to the aviation sector, my remit, we’ve been very active.

“For the people of Free Town, I understand their concern, I understand their worries, but I think the Free National Movement and myself are the best candidates to deliver on our promises.

“We are an honest, hardworking, industrious government seeking to deliver a better life for Free Town constituents and the Bahamian people at large.”

D’aguilar received 2,389 votes (60 percent) in the last election, while Munroe received 1,379 votes (34 percent).

The DNA candidate Karen Davis received 160 votes and the Bahamas National Coalition Party (BNCP) candidate received 76 votes for the constituency of Free Town.

The PLP has named 18 candidates vying for office and the FNM has named 17, including four political newcomers and two senators, for the next general election.