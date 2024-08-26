Fox Sr, “The truth will eventually prevail”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Michael Fox Sr. said he remains confident that the ongoing investigation into an alleged bribery scandal, involving a former top cop, will remain on track, even though another police probe has taken center stage in media headlines in recent weeks.

Fox Sr is the father of Michael Fox Jr., an alleged former gang leader, now deceased, who was reportedly involved in a quid pro quo agreement with the former head of the Criminal Investigation Department Michael Johnson and a noted attorney.

Fox Jr, was allegedly involved in the robbery of an armored vehicle and was reportedly in conversation with the top cop to have charges dropped against him for a payout of $100, 000. Voice recordings of the purported agreement were leaked on social media by a whistleblower and the top cop was eventually placed on Garden Leave as the matter is investigated.

Fox Sr. believes that his son was murdered by police in an effort to coverup the alleged botched agreement; he told Eyewitness News on Monday that the truth will eventually be revealed.