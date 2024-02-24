Fox Foundation gifts free dental services for kids

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Fox Foundation extended free dental services to dozens of children today as part of its ongoing efforts to demonstrate social responsibility within the community.

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Fox Foundation partnered with My First Dental to extend free dental services to dozens of children today as part of its ongoing efforts to demonstrate social responsibility within the community.

The big giveback today welcomed children between the ages of 3 and 12 who received dental exams and teeth cleaning services.

The kids were also treated to popcorn, music, balloon animals and more.