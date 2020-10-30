Four new COVID deaths take toll to 142

Cases in New Providence surpass 5,000

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials have confirmed four COVID-19 related deaths and 37 new cases today.

The number of confirmed cases in The Bahamas now stands at 6,644, with 142 COVID-related deaths and another 19 under investigation.

The latest confirmed deaths include a 59-year-old man from Eleuthera, who died on October 6th; a 66-year-old man, who died on October 4; a 78-year-old man who died on October 21; and a 49-year-old woman who died on October 23.

Officials also confirmed two deaths on Wednesday, including an 82-year-old man, who died on October 27; and a 35-year-old-man, who died on October 26.

Of the new cases, 30 are on New Providence, four are on Grand Bahama, and three are still pending location.

New Providence has surpassed 5,000 cases.

To date, there have been 5,122 cases on the capital.

There have been 744 confirmed cases on Grand Bahama, 168 on Abaco, 59 on Bimini and Cat Cay, 64 on Eleuthera, 41 on the Berry Islands, 37 on Exuma, 19 on Inagua, 12 on Andros, 11 on Long Island, eight on Cat Island, seven on Acklins, six on Crooked Island, three on Mayaguana.

Another 344 confirmed cases are still pending location.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced a marginal pushback of the weekday curfew and the reopening of beaches and parks on New Providence and Abaco.

Effective Friday, an 8pm to 5am weekday curfew will apply to New Providence, Abaco and Grand Bahama.

The curfew on Grand Bahama will be moved from the previous 10pm and 5am curfew.

The marginal loosening of restrictions comes as the country moves to accept tourists starting November 1, with a new testing regime.