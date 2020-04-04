Four more COVID-19 cases, Ministry confirms another COVID-19 related death

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Health has confirmed four more cases of COVID-19 in the country, and another virus-related death.

In an updated dashboard released today, the ministry stated there are a total number of 28 confirmed cases, and four COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of persons in quarantine at home, or government facility, is 324.

Health officials are investigating the death of a patient in Grand Bahama.

The first death was a patient from Bimini, Kim Johnson-Rolle.

The overnight deaths of two additional COVID-19 patients, a man and woman, were confirmed yesterday.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has ordered a complete shutdown of all services in The Bahamas this weekend under the emergency powers orders to fight local spread.

The complete shutdown order expires at 5am on Monday, at which time the earlier 24-hour curfew and restrictions will remain in effect.