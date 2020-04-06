Four more COVID-19 cases in NP

Bahamas yet to reach peak of “surge”, says officials

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country shot up to 33, after health officials confirmed four more cases in New Providence.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Health advised that all of the patients had no history of travel.

The newly confirmed cases include two women, ages 54 and 65; and two men, ages 50 and 62.

There have been 27 confirmed cases in New Providence, five in Grand Bahama and one from Bimini.

According to the ministry, the number of people in quarantine at home, or a government facility, is 339.

There have been five COVID-19 related deaths in the country.

The latest to fall victim was Dr. Judson Eneas, a veteran doctor, who was working on the frontline in the fight against the virus.

Five patients, who tested positively for the virus, have recovered.

As of 6pm today, senators were still debating a resolution extending the COVID-19 public state of emergency, regulations and emergency orders.

The resolution was passed in the House of Assembly this morning.