Four more COVID-19 cases in New Providence

Growth rate has implications on total cases over next 30 days

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Four more people in New Providence tested positively for COVID-19 today, a trend health officials recently warned could signal an acceleration of cases of the virus in communities.

The new patients include four men, ages 51, 52, 56, and 66 respectively.

With the exception of the 56-year-old, who was in self-isolation, the remaining patients had to be hospitalized.

“Investigations of these new cases are ongoing, and health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 cases,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The additional infections brings the number of COVID-19 cases in The Bahamas up to 64 — 55 in New Providence, seven in Grand Bahama, one in Bimini and one in Cat Cay.

Health official hope to see fewer than 160 cases over the next 30 days.

But those officials said if two to three new cases of the virus were confirmed per day for example, there could be an “exponential growth in new cases”.

Former Chief Medical Officer Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis said over 90 cases were expected by Easter weekend, but the five-day lockdown between April 8 and April 14 likely avoided 26 more cases of the virus in the country.

Modeling for the total number of COVID-19 cases over the next 30 days ranges from just over 100 on the current slowed acceleration track; to over 200 if social distancing is not adhered to, and near 300 cases if there is an exponential growth in cases.

As of today, there weer 651 people in quarantine, down from the over 980 reported just days before.

According to the ministry, 247 people completed the recommended 14 days of quarantine — the inoculation period for the virus — and were allowed to leave.

The ministry appealed to those in quarantine and self-isolation to remain in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended.

“Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items,” it said.

“Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”