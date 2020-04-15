Four more COVID-19 cases

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – There are now 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, as officials confirmed four more cases of the virus today.

The latest are on New Providence and have no history and travel.

The cases include is a 38-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman who are hospitalized, along with a 48-year-old woman and another 38-year-old woman who are in home isolation.

There have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 44 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay, and one in Bimini. The death toll stands at eight.

The new cases come as the government announce that it is moving to conduct wider screening and rapid testing for the virus.

The country is currently on a 24-hour curfew where some essentials services have been allowed, and will head into another nationwide lock down during the weekend.