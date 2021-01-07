Four more cases on San Salvador

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — San Salvador, an island previously untouched by the coronavirus up until last Friday, has recorded another four cases of the virus.

The island recorded its first case on January 1, and a second case the following day.

Prior to January 1, San Salvador was among three islands — Ragged Island and Rum Cay — that remain untouched by the contagious virus which first touched The Bahamas’ shores in mid-March.

The island now has six cases.

There were 14 confirmed cases recorded in the nation yesterday, including nine on New Providence, four on San Salvador and one case with a pending location.

Among the new infections were five men and nine women.

There have been 7,959 cases in The Bahamas, of which 1,435 remain active.

A total of 6,297 cases have recovered. This reflects a 79 percent recovery rate.

Twenty cases recovered yesterday.

A total of 53,842 tests have been performed in The Bahamas.

This includes the private sector.

Yesterday, 325 COVID tests were performed, of which four were repeated tests.

This represents a 4.3 positivity rate.