Four men arrested in $90k drug seizure

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Four men were arrested after police discovered six boxes of marijuana onboard a vessel anchored at Potters Cay Dock.

According to police, officers attached to the Drug Enforcement Unit, with the assistance of the K-9 unit, searched the vessel and discovered six large boxes containing dozens of packages of suspected marijuana shortly before 9 pm on Thursday.

The drugs weighed just over 90 pounds and was valued at $90,500.

The men, whose identities or nationalities were not released, are expected to be charged sometime next week.