Four men arraigned for separate murders

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Four men were arraigned in Magistrate’s Court today on charges connected to three of the country’s latest murders.

All of the men appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Kenneth Cummings, 31, was charged with the December 8 murder of Vincent Knowles Jr.

Police said they received reports that shots were fired on Forbes Street, Nassau Village, around 8.30pm on the night in question.

Officers arrived on the scene and were told that the occupants of a small Japanese vehicle stopped at the intersection of Lawson Street and Forbes Street, when a man exited and fired multiple shots at Knowles, who died on the scene.

Anthony Enuels, 22, was charged with the January 5 murder of Karlyle Johnson.

He was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to put Anthony Morley in fear.

According to police, a group of men were gathered in a yard in Montell Heights around 8pm when they were approached by a gunman who fired shots in their direction.

Johnson, who was shot multiple times, died on the scene.

Leonard Symonette, 26, and Maurico Webster, 18, were charged with the December 23 murder of Bradley Strachan.

Police said Strachan left his Rupert Dean Lane home around 8pm and minutes later was shot. Family members heard the gunshots and found him lying on the ground dead.

None of the men were required to enter pleas to the charges and all were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

They will return to court on February 12 when they will each be served with a voluntary bill of indictment.