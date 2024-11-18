Four masked gunmen rob business establishment

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are currently investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a business establishment in vicinity of East Street and Young Street on Sunday November 17, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that after 3:00 p.m., four (4) masked males entered the premises and

confronted the employees, investigators said.

One of the culprits brandished a firearm and they stole a large sum of cash from the business before fleeing the scene in a western direction, according to police.

Anyone who may have any additional information about this armed robbery can contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Additionally, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.