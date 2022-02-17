Four former officers charged with manslaughter

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Four former police officers were charged in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday with manslaughter.

Prosecutors accused Archibold Miller, 29; Thomas Thurston Jr, 30; Leo Dormeus, 29; and Kevin Greenslade, 29, of unlawfully harming and causing the death of Danrico Alexander Carey on November 13 while on Matthew Street, Nassau Village.

The men appeared before Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis.

During their initial appearance, they were not required to enter a plea to the charge.

The court was unable to consider bail for the charge.

The judge advised that bail will have to be sought in the Supreme Court.

The matter, which will proceed via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI), will proceed on April 25.

In the police report on the day in question, authorities said police fatally shot Carey after he allegedly brandished a gun at the officers following a car chase.

At the time, police said the man being sought matched the description of a suspect who was said to be in possession of a firearm in the area.

Police said once the investigation into the incident was complete, the matter would be forwarded to the Coroner’s Court for an inquest.

The coroner visited the scene on the night in question.