Four additional COVID-19 deaths, 36 new cases confirmed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Health officials confirmed four new COVID-19 related deaths and an additional 36 cases in The Bahamas yesterday.

The number of cases in The Bahamas now stands at 6,504.

Of those cases, 27 were in New Providence, two were in Grand Bahama, and seven in Eleuthera.

The latest deaths are all from New Providence and include an 87-year-old woman who died on October 24; a 63-year-old man who died on October 25; a 76-year-old man; and a 75-year-old man who died on October 26.

There have been 136 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with another 16 deaths under investigation.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of active cases now stands at 2,236.

There have been 4,088 recovered cases.

To date, there have been 4,997 confirmed cases on New Providence, 736 on Grand Bahama, 168 on Abaco, 56 on Bimini and Cat Cay, 63 on Eleuthera, 41 on the Berry Islands, 37 on Exuma, 19 on Inagua, 11 on Andros, 11 on Long Island, eight on Cat Island, seven on Acklins, six on Crooked Island, three on Mayaguana, and another 339 cases with locations pending.

New Providence and Abaco remain on a 7pm to 5am curfew, along with 24-hour weekend lockdowns.

Parliament has passed a resolution to extend the state of emergency and emergency orders to November 30.