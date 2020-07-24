Forty-two new cases of COVID-19 

Second wave is more widespread

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Forty-two new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in The Bahamas, pushing the total number of cases to 316.

There have been 124 cases on New Providence, 155 in Grand Bahama, 21 in Bimini, six in the Berry Islands, four in Cat Cay, two in Cat Island, three on Moore’s Island and one on Guana Cay, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan.

McMillan said Grand Bahama has become the epicenter for the virus in the country, with cases exceeding New Providence.

According to McMillan, the ongoing second wave has spread faster and has a steeper growth curve.