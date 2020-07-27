Forty more COVID cases, total grows to 382

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Another 40 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in The Bahamas, pushing the total to 382, according to the Ministry of Health.

The majority of the new infections were on Grand Bahama, which has 21 new cases.

These included nine women and 12 men.

Their ages ranged from 18 to 57.

Grand Bahama remains on a two-week lockdown until August 7 at 5am.

There were two more cases on Exuma, which recorded its first case of the virus on Sunday.

The additional cases comprise of a man and woman, both of whom were 42-years-old.

New Providence saw another 16 infections, nine women and seven men.

Their ages ranged from 26 to 74.

There has also been an additional case confirmed on Cat Island, where a 51-year-old women tested positive for the virus.

This marks Cat Island’s fourth case of COVID-19.

There were no additional cases reported on Moore’s Island, Great Guana Cay or the Berry Islands.

As of today, there were 190 cases in Grand Bahama, 151 in New Providence, 21 in Bimini, six in the Berry Islands, four in Cat Cay, three in Moore’s Island, three in Exuma, three in Cat Island, and one in Great Guana Cay.

“Investigations are ongoing and health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases,” said the ministry, which did not include details on the new cases.

Of the 382 confirmed cases, 278 remain active while 91 have recovered.

Twelve patients have been hospitalized.

A total of 4,014 tests have been performed, according to the Ministry of Health.

Since the July 1 reopening of the country’s borders to international commercial carriers, there have been 278 new COVID-19 cases — more than three times the number of cases recorded during the height of the pandemic.

On June 30, there were 104 confirmed cases in The Bahamas spread across four islands: New Providence, Grand Bahama, Bimini and Cat Cay.

As a result of the recent surge of cases, now considered a second wave of the pandemic, a nightly curfew has been introduced between 7pm and 5am.

While commercial activity remains permitted, all business must be completed by 6pm — an hour prior to the curfew.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis foreshadowed additional weekend lockdowns until health officials advise otherwise.

The rapid growth in cases on Grand Bahama, and the spread to additional Family Islands has largely been attributed to Bahamians and residents traveling to hotspot areas, including Florida, and then visiting other islands in The Bahamas.

Inter-island travel has been prohibited.

The borders remain open to all jurisdictions.

However, travelers must obtain a negative COVID-19 test within 10 days of arriving in The Bahamas and quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.