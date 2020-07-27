Fort Charlotte Police Station closed due to COVID-19 exposure risk

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Fort Charlotte Police Station had to be shut down yesterday after a possible exposure to coronavirus, Eyewitness News understands.

Police Staff Association Chairman Sonny Miller told Eyewitness News that a number of his members, who work at the station, have indicated that they have gone into self-quarantine

“However, there’s nothing official to say that COVID-19 has affected or impacted that station,” Miller said.

“But I can tell you that members have been asked to quarantine and I guess once results and the information comes back the Commissioner of Police will speak with you on that.”

There was no confirmation from officials up to press time on whether the station had been compromised with a confirmed case.

Miller noted however that precautionary measures were taken and people were being directed to the next station.

The Bahamas confirmed 16 additional cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

Ten of those new cases were on Grand Bahama, five on New Providence, and one on Exuma – the first for the island since the beginning of the global pandemic.

Grand Bahama has become a hotspot for the virus, recording 169 cases – 34 more than New Providence.

On Friday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced a range of restrictive measures, including a weekend lockdown, a nightly curfew, and the discontinuation of inter-island travel.

Effective today, a curfew will begin from 7pm to 5am.

While commercial activity will be allowed to continue, all business must be completed by 6pm.