Former PM marks “serious situation” of COVID pandemic

Former press secretary to Christie to voluntarily test for virus

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Prime Minister Perry Christie today marked the “serious situation” of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through The Bahamas as his former press secretary Latrae Rahming plans to voluntarily test for the virus.

“From the point of view of what’s happening, I think we are in a very, very serious situation with this pandemic, and I think we have to be absolutely, very careful,” Christie noted.

He spoke Eyewitness News as Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis and Senator Dr Michael Darville have been hospitalized after contracting the virus.

Davis confirmed his positive result yesterday, and Darville confirmed today.

Christie’s former press secretary Latrae Rahming, who has sporadically visited him at his home in recent weeks while observing all social distancing protocols, said he plans to voluntarily test for the virus out of an abundance of caution as he has had contact with Davis.

Christie said he has been in relative isolation for months due to his age.

Christie will turn 77 on Friday.

“I’ve also been concerned at my age obviously and so, Latrae would normally come with a mask and I would sit nine feet away from him,” he said.

When asked if he planned to get tested out of an abundance of caution, Christie said he has had no direct contact with both men.

He said he will await the test result of Rahming to “see what happens”, including whether there was a need to take another COVID test.

Christie confirmed he previously received a negative COVID test for prudence before implementing protocols at his home.

“I tested myself some time ago,” the former prime minister said.

“I’ve done the test, just to make absolutely sure before putting protocols in place in my own place, that I was okay.”

He added: “By the very nature of the life I lead, I have been in quarantine for months. I stay home and grow plants, so that’s what I have been doing.”

Christie advised he has since spoken to Davis, whom he said was in “good form”.

He said the pair have spoken via telephone.

For his part, Rahming said: “Brave Davis is a fighter and I know for sure he will give COVID-19 the fight of its life. As for me, I will do the responsible thing to get tested tomorrow and self-isolate in the meantime.”

Health officials confirmed an additional 63 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total number of cases up to 1,315.

Of those new infections, there were 45 cases in New Providence five new cases in Grand Bahama, and 13 pending.

According to the Ministry of Health, there were 1,105 active cases, including 34 hospitalized cases.