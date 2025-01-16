Watch ILTV Live
Former Nurses Union Chief speaks to mass sick out

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — President of The Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) Amancha Williams suggested Thursday that the Trade Union Congress did not respond in the ‘right way’ to its failed negotiations with the government on behalf of the Consultant Physician Staff Association and the Bahamas Doctors Union.

The two groups along with the nurses union participated in a mass sick out exercise on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Williams asserted that Ferguson led those unions to “battle unarmed,” pointing to the fact that they did not have a strike certificate.

She alluded to the idea that the lack of such documentation gave way for the government to force the union’s hand with an injunction.

She implored Ferguson and other union heads to remember that their movement is about the people they serve and not their own personal agendas.

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

Do you think industrial action is necessary for unions to achieve their goals, even if it causes temporary harm?

