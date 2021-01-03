Former collegiate player offers free tennis clinics for juniors

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Danielle Thompson, who represented The Bahamas in the 2019 Fed Cup (now the Billy Jean King Cup) is conducting free tennis clinics for female tennis juniors.

Thompson has had a noted collegiate tennis career at Morgan State University, a Division I college. She was awarded Player of the Year, 1st Team #1 Singles and Doubles, All-Conference 1st Team, Outstanding Performer, Morgan State Tennis MVP and Athlete of The Year.

With this array of knowledge, experience and exposure, Thompson is now volunteering her time and talent to give back to the next generation of female players.

The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA) in a statement said it is pleased to support and partner with Thompson in this “exciting junior initiative focusing on our female junior players”.

According to the BLTA, the sessions will be organized in small groups of either 2-on-1 or 1-on-1. Any competitive female tennis player interested in taking part in one of the sessions may contact the BLTA at pr@blta.net for more information.