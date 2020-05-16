Former Cabinet minister condemns “fake news” surrounding son’s death

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Cabinet minister Neko Grant and his family yesterday pushed back against false reports over the circumstances that led to their son’s death.

A publicist for the Grant family issued a brief statement last evening on the death of Neko Grant Jr. who died on Wednesday.

It read: “While former Cabinet minister and Central Grand Bahama MP, Neko Grant, his wife Barbara, and close family members are not bothered by the vile, vicious, mischievous, and misleading fake news being circulated about circumstances surrounding the death of their late son and relative; extended family members, colleagues, dear friends, former baseball teammates, young players he mentored and coached, and all who now deeply mourn his passing, should know that he has not visited Florida during this year, 2020.”

The statement continued: “It is sad to witness the malicious extreme some would go. The Grants are truly appreciative of all the calls, messages, and kind tributes being paid to their son; a husband, father, qualified professional, and community contributor with strong international ties.

It added: “They humbly ask for their privacy during this time and continued prayers while they thank and trust God.”