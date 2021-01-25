Former Brexit MEP Robert Rowland dies in diving accident in The Bahamas

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Brexit Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Robert Rowland, a father of four, has died in a diving accident near his Bahamas-based home.

He was 54.

In a statement announcing his death, British politician Nigel Farage paid tribute to Rowland as a “larger-than-life character”.

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Robert Rowland, after a diving accident near his home in the Bahamas,” Farage said. “Following a successful career in the city, Robert was an enthusiastic Brexit Party MEP and larger-than-life character. “He leaves a wife, Lisa Marie, and four children. “On behalf of myself, and all those who were involved with the Brexit Party, I extend our sincerest condolences to his family.”

Rowland represented the southeast of England at the European Parliament from July 2019 until January 2020.

Police Press Liaison ASP Audley Peters said police are investigating reports of a diving incident.