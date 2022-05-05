FORGING AHEAD: Digital Advisory Panel announced

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Attorney General Ryan Pinder yesterday revealed the names of the members of the Digital Advisory Panel that will be charged with keeping the government, regulators, and the policy committee headed by the prime minister, updated on developments and associated risks in the digital assets space.

While delivering a communication on the Government’s White Paper in the Senate, Pinder noted that the advisory panel will keep digital asset development, emerging trends, and associated risks, constantly under review.

“The Panel will be charged with keeping the Government, the ‘Digital Asset Policy Committee’ and appropriate regulators, fully updated with relevant information,” he said.

“They will be expected to recommend any necessary changes to policy, the DARE Act and other legislation, to ensure that The Bahamas maintains its place as a well-regulated digital asset jurisdiction, while at the same time continuing to remain relevant and attractive for digital asset businesses to operate from, to grow and to prosper,” said Pinder.

The Digital Advisory Panel will comprise Gowon Bowe, Aliya Allen, Brian Jones, Delphino Cassar, Emmanuel Komolafe, Rhonda Eldridge, Dellarese Taylor Russell, Kelly Bank, and the Attorney General (Pinder).

According to the White Paper, the growth of the digital assets sector is seen as a critically important part of rebuilding an economy that has been badly damaged by Hurricane Dorian and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government’s approach to digital assets builds on examples of successes in countries such as Gibraltar, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and France.

That Digital Advisory Panel will be charged with keeping the Government, the Digital Asset Policy Committee (DPC) – which will be chaired by the Prime Minister- and the appropriate regulators updated. It will also be responsible for recommending appropriate changes to digital policies and initiatives, to the DARE Act, and other legislation to remain relevant and attractive for digital asset businesses.