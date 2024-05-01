Foreign Affairs minister commends Haiti’s progress amidst appointment of new Prime Minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell says Haiti is moving in the right direction following the transitional council naming Fritz Bélizaire the new Haitian Prime Minister yesterday. The country has been battling gang violence for months now, leading to the resignation of former Prime Minister Michel Patrick Boisvert.

Mitchell notes that international airlines have announced that they will be resuming flights back to Haiti in the coming weeks after canceling due to the country’s turmoil. Kenyan troops will also be on the grounds around May 26th to attempt to stabilize the country again amid stifling violence.

With the Haitian Prime Minister recently selected, Mitchell acknowledges that plans are still on for the Government of The Bahamas to assist Haiti as they are in talks daily and plans will move forward once the new Prime Minister is sworn in.