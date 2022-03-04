Forbes Global Properties expands to Bahamas, welcoming MAISON Bahamas to int’l luxury property network

Specializing in luxury properties throughout the islands, MAISON Bahamas has been appointed as the exclusive Forbes Global Properties member in The Bahamas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — Forbes Global Properties, a curated consumer marketplace of luxury homes and an invitation-only membership network of top real estate firms, is proud to welcome MAISON Bahamas to its prestigious ranks.

MAISON Bahamas is the first firm to be awarded membership in The Bahamas, where it will exclusively represent the brand.

Founded and led by foremost local real estate agents Ryan Knowles and Rhonda Waton, the team combines more than three decades of experience with an earned reputation of success to deliver the highest level of personalized service.

MAISON’s hallmark “local touch” provides buyers and sellers with unmatched insight on the islands’ vast real estate offerings, which range from expansive waterfront estates to the finest new condominium developments.

Knowles, MAISON’S CEO, made history as the youngest Bahamian ever to qualify as a licensed real estate agent, and quickly ascended to the very top tier of the market, breaking numerous sales records and revolutionizing the way real estate is marketed on the island.

Demonstrating his commitment to professionalism, Knowles is a certified luxury home marketing specialist (CLHMS), a coveted designation that places him in the top one percent of all licensed agents in the US and the Caribbean.

Waton is an industry veteran and perennial top producer in the Bahamas real estate market. For 17 years, she has affectionately been known as the “queen of Eleuthera”, having listed and sold more significant properties there than any other realtor.

Her specialties include consulting with developers, working with private island buyers and appraising waterfront properties throughout the islands of The Bahamas.

Knowles said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to join the ranks of Forbes Global Properties as their exclusive partner in The Bahamas.

“Forbes is a name synonymous with success, wealth and influence — a brand that is instantly recognizable by a global audience.”

Waton, MAISON’s COO, added: “The reach and prominence our clients will receive for their luxury listings through this partnership is simply incredible. It’s an honor and a privilege to be affiliated with such a prestigious brand.”

Alex Lange, CEO of Forbes Global Properties, said: “It is a pleasure to welcome MAISON Bahamas to the Forbes Global Properties network.

“The firm exemplifies the finest virtues of home, in both name and through an aligned dedication to client-centered service.”

The exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to the world’s premier real estate firms and is now represented by more than 2,400 real estate agents across 11 countries in approximately 140 locations.

MAISON Bahamas joins this network of top brokerages with proven records of success in luxury property sales and exceptional client service.

As a member of this exclusive network, MAISON Bahamas will benefit from Forbes’ engaged audience of more than 100 million monthly global visitors to connect, inspire and inform affluent potential homebuyers and sellers about the finest properties for sale around the world.

Homes will be presented across Forbes and Forbes Global Properties print, digital and social media channels, with expert commentary, timely market data and top-tier editorial.

MAISON Bahamas luxury listings will be showcased on forbesglobalproperties.com, a curated collection of high-value homes for sale worldwide.

For more information about MAISON Bahamas, visit maisonbahamas.com.

For more information about Forbes Global Properties, visit forbesglobalproperties.com.