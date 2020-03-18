FOCOL records $16.3 mil. net income

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Freeport Oil Company (FOCOL) has reported a net income of $16. 3 million for the two quarters ended January 31st 2020.

That company recorded a net income of $11.5 million for the same period the prior year, according to Sir Franklyn Wilson, FOCOL’s chairman of the BISX-listed petroleum products supplier in his report.

Wilson addded: “ Despite damages to our gas stations and fuel storage terminals on Abaco and Grand Bahama, the company ’s overall financial performance remains strong. The timely response of our engineering and maintenance staff after the passing of the storm mitigated potential loss of revenue on Abaco and Grand Bahama.”