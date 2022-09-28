FNM: Where is government’s “courage” on shanty towns?

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Labelling the Davis administration “paralyzed, unable and unprepared”, the Free National Movement (FNM) called on the government to address the alleged proliferation of unregulated communities throughout the country.

In a statement from the party, the situation was branded as “out of control”, and most prominent in the islands of New Providence, Abaco, North Andros and Eleuthera.

“The concerns from many tax-paying residents have fallen on the deaf ears of a number of Progressive Liberal Party MP’s, some of whom represent these various communities,” the statement read.

The FNM also expressed concern about the impact the communities are having on public health, crime, island water tables and the property value of residents.

“What is even more disappointing and shocking is the deafening silence from the Government of the Bahamas, most especially the Prime Minister and the Minister of Works in response to this matter.”

Minister of Works Alfred Sears, though, expressed his thoughts on the issue earlier this week, reminding a local daily that the government has to be “guided by the rule of law”.

Member of Parliament for South Abaco John Pinder also lamented the long-standing issue.

For his part, Pinder told a local daily that as an Abaconian, he knows “this has been growing and mushrooming for decades, many decades.”

He further said: “There’s no one solution that covers it all, but it’s becoming an issue to where it’s not only humanitarian, but it’s a security issue.”

The FNM’s statement also took aim at the government’s recent decision to demolish temporary dome housing structures in Spring City, Abaco.

“The cry of the country to this day is, how could Prime Minister Davis have the nerve to bulldoze the homes of Bahamians but lack the courage to do anything about illegal housing developments… that seem to be built daily in plain sight of local officials?” it read.

The FNM also sought to compare the former administration’s actions on the issue with the current PLP-led government’s approach, claiming their party launched “an aggressive program to combat the vexing issue” when they last held power.