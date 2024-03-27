FNM: ‘Wells Did Not Suffer Heart Attack, He’s Undergoing Tests’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert A. Minnis has revealed, exclusively to Eyewitness News (EWN), that former Minister of Health Renward Wells is in hospital undergoing various tests; but, asserted that he has not suffered a heart attack as suggested in an online article published Wednesday afternoon.

“Desmond Bannister, other Free National Movement (FNM) colleagues and myself were just there (in hospital) visiting Wells and he is in fine spirits and did not suffer a heart attack,” Dr. Minnis asserted.

While Dr. Minnis did not share why Wells is currently undergoing various tests, he noted that Wells will “most likely be transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) because it will provide a bit more comfort for him as he awaits the completion of his tests.”

Wells’ family is currently accompanying him in hospital and the former health minister is said to be in good condition, according to Dr. Minnis.

Wells’ publicist later released a statement which read: “Wells has been admitted to the Princess Margaret Hospital. The former Minister of Health and former Member of Parliament for Bamboo Town was not feeling well and was subsequently taken to hospital by family where he received medical attention.”

“Mr Wells who had been working extremely hard recently started to experience serve exhaustion which led to him not feeling well and so out of an abundance of caution he opted to present himself to hospital.”

The statement continued, “Mr Wells did not experience a heart attack as suggested otherwise. Mr Wells in alert, in good spirits and resting comfortably.”

The statement further noted that Wells “would like everyone to know that he is good hands with the physicians at the Princess Margaret Hospital and he would also like thank the Bahamian people including those who have sent messages of support, love and get well greetings.”

Free National Movement Leader Michael Pintard also expressed well-wishes on behalf of the FNM to Wells.

“This morning, I requested that Dr Sands call and check in on our colleague and offer any aid as required. This afternoon, I had an opportunity to speak with Renward, who is in high spirits and looking forward to being back home with his family, whom he loves dearly. As always, he is forward-looking and anxious to resume work,” Pintard said.

“He is in the care of the capable staff at Princess Margaret Hospital. We stand ready to offer any practical assistance where necessary.”