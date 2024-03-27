FNM: ‘Taxi Drivers At Nassau Cruise Port Need Solutions”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Opposition Leader Michael Pintard is calling on key stakeholders in the transport industry to devise a timeline to address a number of concerns that taxi drivers, who operate at the Nassau Cruise Port (NCP), have expressed; the lack of a “holding area” and insufficient bathrooms for over 200 taxi drivers top their list of grievances.

Pintard, along with Hubert McIntosh, Chairman of the Taxi Committee, toured the “holding area” just outside the the NCP Wednesday morning; both individuals expressed concerns that there is not sufficient shelter for taxi drivers, especially during inclement weather.

Pintard asserted that there is a need for “collective communication” between all key stakeholders in the industry to remedy the concerns of taxi drivers.